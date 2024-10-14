Factbox-Investment wins for UK’s new government as it holds summit

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed global business leaders to London on Monday for an investor summit where companies pledged billions of pounds of investment into Britain.

Below is the list of investments announced.

IBERDROLA

The Spanish renewable power group said it would spend 12 billion pounds ($15.7 billion) to double its investment in its Scottish Power subsidiary to a total of 24 billion pounds over four years.

DP WORLD

The UAE-based ports and logistics group will pump 1 billion pounds into London Gateway – a port near the British capital – with plans to make it the country’s largest container terminal within five years.

STANSTED AIRPORT

Stansted Airport, London’s third busiest, will benefit from a 1.1 billion pound investment over five years to expand its terminal and improve existing facilities. Manchester Airports Group owns Stansted Airport.

ELI LILLY

Britain’s life sciences will benefit from a 279 million pound investment from U.S. pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly as part of a “collaborative partnership” with the government.

($1 = 0.7659 pounds)