Factbox-Kamala Harris’ agenda: Gaza ceasefire, NATO support, middle class tax cut

reuters_tickers

3 minutes

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris laid out part of her agenda during her Democratic National Convention speech, promising to pass a middle class tax cut, support Ukraine and NATO and push for a ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza.

Here are some policy proposals that she laid out:

ISRAEL DEFENSE, GAZA CEASEFIRE

Harris urged an immediate ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza, saying she supported Israel’s right to defend itself as well as the Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

“I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself,” Harris said.

She added: “What has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost, desperate hungry people fleeing for safety over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking.”

Israel’s war in the enclave followed an attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Oct. 7 in which 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Israel’s subsequent assault on Gaza has killed over 40,000, according to Gaza health officials and displaced nearly its entire 2.3 million population. It has also caused a hunger crisis and led to genocide allegations at the World Court, that Israel denies.

“President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are release, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination,” Harris said.

SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE AND NATO

Harris said she would continue to stand with Ukraine in its war with Russia and support the NATO alliance.

“As President, I will stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies,” Harris said.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The United States has provided military assistance and aid to Ukraine.

Harris drew a contrast with Trump, who has pushed NATO countries to contribute more to the alliance.

“Trump on the other hand threatened to abandon NATO,” Harris said.

Harris also accused Trump of wanting to be a dictator and failing to hold autocratic leaders accountable.

“I will not cozy up to tyrants and dictators, like Kim Jong Un who are rooting for Trump,” Harris said, referring to North Korea’s leader. “They know Trump won’t hold autocrats accountable, because he wants to be an autocrat himself.”

Trump said in December that he would not become a dictator if he becomes U.S. president again except on “day one.”

MIDDLE CLASS TAX CUT

Harris said she planned to pass a middle class tax cut if elected.

“Instead of the Trump tax hike we will pass a middle class tax cut that will benefit more than 100 million Americans,” Harris said in her speech, without giving details.

Harris argued that the Republican former president’s plan for tariffs would serve as a price hike. Trump has threatened to use tariffs to achieve what he terms as fair trade relations and deals with other countries.

Last week, Harris outlined proposals to cut taxes for most Americans, ban “price gouging” by grocers and build more affordable housing.

Her agenda may run into resistance from both corporations and the U.S. Congress, which rejected similar proposals when they came from Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden.