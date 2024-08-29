Factbox-Pope Francis’ pontificate in numbers as he prepares for Asian tour

2 minutes

(Reuters) – Here are some statistics about Pope Francis, who sets off next week, at the age of 87, on a 33,000-km (20,500-mile) tour of four Southeast Asian nations.

ELECTION

The former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina was elected pope on March 13, 2013. He is the 266th pontiff and the first from Latin America, as well as the first to take the name Francis.

DURATION

At more than 11 years, Francis’ reign already far exceeds the 7-1/2 year average. He is also the oldest sitting pope since Leo XIII, who was 93 when he died in 1903. Francis’ predecessor, Benedict XVI, died at 95, but was 85 when he retired as pope.

FOREIGN TRIPS

The trip to Southeast Asia will be Francis’ 45th outside Italy. By the time it ends, he will have visited more than 64 states and territories, clocking up more than 460,000 km (285,000 miles).

His first overseas trip as pope, in 2013, was to Brazil. In September, after returning from Asia, he is due to visit Belgium and Luxembourg.

HEALTH

In early 2024, Francis had checks in hospital after weeks of what was variously described as a cold, bronchitis and influenza, but he has appeared to be in better health since the end of March.

He had operations in 2021 and 2023 to remove a section of his colon because of painful diverticulitis and to repair an abdominal hernia. But he said last year that the diverticulitis had returned.

Francis has also had mobility problems for several years, and g enerally walks with a cane when he is not using a wheelchair. He has long suffered from sciatica, a chronic nerve condition that causes back, hip and leg pain, and has more recently had knee problems.

SAINTS

Francis has named more than 900 new saints, including his predecessors John XXIII, Paul VI and John Paul II, as well as Mother Teresa of Calcutta and Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero, who was killed in 1980.

ENCYCLICALS

An encyclical is the most important form of papal document. Francis has authored three:

– “Lumen Fidei” (Light of Faith) on the importance of Christian faith, based partly on the work of his predecessor Pope Benedict, in 2013.

– “Laudato Si” (Praised Be), which called for urgent action on climate change, in 2015.

– “Fratelli Tutti” (Brothers All), in 2020, tackled solidarity among people in the post-pandemic world.