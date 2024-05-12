Factbox-Putin changes his defence minister, moves Patrushev

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed changing his defence minister and moving him to replace the powerful secretary of the Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, in a significant change to the Kremlin’s pecking order.

Following are the list of changes:

* Prime Minister – Mikhail Mishustin

* Secrety of the Security Council – Sergei Shoigu (formerly Nikolai Patrushev)

* The Kremlin said Nikolai Patrushev will have a different job but did not say which.

* Defence Minister – Andrei Belousov (formerly Sergei Shoigu)

* Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov – to remain in his job, the Kremlin said.

* FSB Director – Alexander Bortnikov

* Foreign Minister – Sergei Lavrov

* Interior Minister – Vladimir Kolokoltsev

* First Deputy PM – Denis Manturov

* Deputy PM overseeing energy and the economy – Alexander Novak

* Deputy PM overseeing agriculture and ecology – Dmitry Patrushev

* Deputy PM overseeing transport – Vitaly Savelyev

* Agriculture Minister – Oksana Lut (was Dmitry Patrushev)

* Finance Minister – Anton Siluanov

* Economy Minister – Maxim Reshetnikov

* Energy Minister – Sergei Tsivilev (was Nikolai Shulginov)

* Trade and Industry Minister – Anton Alikhanov (was Denis Manturov)

(Reporting by Guy FaulconbridgeEditing by Andrew Osborn)