Factbox-Putin changes his defence minister, moves Patrushev
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed changing his defence minister and moving him to replace the powerful secretary of the Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, in a significant change to the Kremlin’s pecking order.
Following are the list of changes:
* Prime Minister – Mikhail Mishustin
* Secrety of the Security Council – Sergei Shoigu (formerly Nikolai Patrushev)
* The Kremlin said Nikolai Patrushev will have a different job but did not say which.
* Defence Minister – Andrei Belousov (formerly Sergei Shoigu)
* Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov – to remain in his job, the Kremlin said.
* FSB Director – Alexander Bortnikov
* Foreign Minister – Sergei Lavrov
* Interior Minister – Vladimir Kolokoltsev
* First Deputy PM – Denis Manturov
* Deputy PM overseeing energy and the economy – Alexander Novak
* Deputy PM overseeing agriculture and ecology – Dmitry Patrushev
* Deputy PM overseeing transport – Vitaly Savelyev
* Agriculture Minister – Oksana Lut (was Dmitry Patrushev)
* Finance Minister – Anton Siluanov
* Economy Minister – Maxim Reshetnikov
* Energy Minister – Sergei Tsivilev (was Nikolai Shulginov)
* Trade and Industry Minister – Anton Alikhanov (was Denis Manturov)
