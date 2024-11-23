Factbox-The climate impact of fossil fuel exports

BAKU (Reuters) – A landmark agreement reached in Paris in 2015 to fight climate change requires countries to set targets and report on progress reducing national levels of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

However, it does not impose such requirements for emissions generated from fossil fuels they drill, mine and ship elsewhere.

Climate Action Tracker, an independent scientific project that tracks government climate action, calculated the emissions impact of fossil fuel shipments from several top exporters. It used data from the International Energy Agency for 2022, the latest available for all countries analyzed.

Here are their findings:

Country Domestic Exported

emissions emissions

USA 6,378.04 2,011.01

Russia 2,038.29 2,024.98

Indonesia 1,155.11 1,064.40

Canada 699.50 1,032.14

Saudi 741.00 1,507.74

Australia 517.76 1,210.00

Norway 48.28 555.69

Iraq N/A 618.47

Qatar N/A 474.11

(Note: emissions in megatons of CO2 equivalent)