Factbox-The main takeaways from the BRICS summit

KAZAN, Russia (Reuters) – Here’s a brief summary of the outcome of the BRICS summit:

* XI AND MODI: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met just two days after New Delhi announced that it had reached a deal with Beijing to resolve a four-year military stand-off on their Himalayan frontier.

* LOTS OF LEADERS ATTENDED: Putin, who wanted to show that the West’s attempt to isolate Russia over the Ukraine war has failed, was able to attract major leaders such as Xi and Modi, and nearly 20 others including Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also attended.

* BRICS WAITING LIST: Putin said more than 30 countries had expressed a desire to join the BRICS, though there was little immediate clarity on how the expansion would work.

* UKRAINE WAR: BRICS leaders did raise the Ukraine war with Putin in different formats, but there was no sign that anything specific would be done to end the conflict.

* BRICS MONEY: BRICS predicted its influence would grow and outlined common projects ranging from a grain exchange to a cross-border payments system. Here are the main points.

* MIDDLE EAST: Putin told BRICS leaders that the Middle East was on the brink of a full-scale war after a sharp rise in tension between Israel and Iran.