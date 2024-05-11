Factbox-Who is in – and who is out – in the Russian government?
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reappointed Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister.
What are the other key positions in the government still to be filled?
* Prime Minister – Mikhail Mishustin
Proposed:
* First Deputy PM – Denis Manturov
* Deputy PM overseeing energy and the economy – Alexander Novak
* Agriculture Minister – Oksana Lut (was Dmitry Patrushev)
* Finance Minister – Anton Siluanov
* Economy Minister – Maxim Reshetnikov
* Energy Minister – Sergei Tsivilev (was Nikolai Shulginov)
* Trade and Industry Minister – Anton Alikhanov (was Denis Manturov)
To be announced (all currently acting):
* Defence Minister – Sergei Shoigu
* Foreign Minister – Sergei Lavrov
* Interior Minister – Vladimir Kolokoltsev