Factbox-Who is in – and who is out – in the Russian government?

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reappointed Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister.

What are the other key positions in the government still to be filled?

* Prime Minister – Mikhail Mishustin

Proposed:

* First Deputy PM – Denis Manturov

* Deputy PM overseeing energy and the economy – Alexander Novak

* Agriculture Minister – Oksana Lut (was Dmitry Patrushev)

* Finance Minister – Anton Siluanov

* Economy Minister – Maxim Reshetnikov

* Energy Minister – Sergei Tsivilev (was Nikolai Shulginov)

* Trade and Industry Minister – Anton Alikhanov (was Denis Manturov)

To be announced (all currently acting):

* Defence Minister – Sergei Shoigu

* Foreign Minister – Sergei Lavrov

* Interior Minister – Vladimir Kolokoltsev

