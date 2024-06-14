Factbox-Who will attend and who will skip Switzerland’s Ukraine summit?

reuters_tickers

4 minutes

ZURICH (Reuters) – Around 90 states and organisations have confirmed their participation in a summit in Switzerland on June 15-16 that aims to create a pathway for peace in Ukraine.

Here is an overview of the major players attending the talks at the Buergenstock resort outside the city of Lucerne, as well as some notable absentees, including Russia and China.

UKRAINE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will use the talks to build support for Ukraine’s position on three key themes surrounding Russia’s February 2022 invasion: food security, nuclear safety and the release of all prisoners and deportees.

Zelenskiy pushed for the talks, organised by Bern at Ukraine’s behest, to include a wide variety of countries. Switzerland invited more than 160 delegations.

Ukraine has said Moscow, which was not invited, could be invited to a future summit, albeit on Kyiv’s terms.

RUSSIA

Russian officials have repeatedly characterised the conference as pointless after it was announced in January.

Although Switzerland says Russia must be part of the peace process, it said Moscow was not invited because it had no interest in attending. Switzerland says the talks should “define a roadmap” on how to involve Russia and Ukraine in future.

CHINA

Beijing, which has close ties with Moscow, said it would not go, describing the attendance of both warring sides as a prerequisite for any substantive peace conference.

Both the United States and Ukraine have continued pressing China to attend, noting that it has taken part in previous conferences aimed at working towards a solution.

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy has accused Beijing of helping Moscow undermine the summit. China denies this.

NORTH AMERICA

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will take part, as well as President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

The White House, which has given Ukraine extensive military aid, said Harris would demonstrate the U.S. commitment to “supporting Ukraine’s effort to secure a just and lasting peace”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also attend.

EUROPE

Other attendees include French President Emmanuel Macron, who hosted Zelenskiy in Paris on June 7, the Ukrainian leader’s fourth visit to France since the Russian invasion.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also participate, days after Germany hosted a conference to raise support for Ukraine’s recovery, as will British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics and Moldovan President Maia Sandu are among others also taking part.

BRIDGES TO MOSCOW

Hungary, which has maintained close ties with Moscow and has criticised Western sanctions on Russia, has said it will send its foreign minister, as has Turkey. Switzerland said India will also participate, though it is not clear at what level.

Brazil’s ambassador is expected to attend, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met Swiss President Viola Amherd in Geneva on Thursday, though she noted they had “different” views on the Ukraine war.

It remains unclear whether South Africa, another part of the BRICS group that includes Russia, will take part.

‘GLOBAL SOUTH’ AND OTHERS

Switzerland said that around half of the delegations that will attend are from South America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will also attend.

Australia will send Bill Shorten, minister for the national disability insurance scheme and ex-leader of the ruling Labour Party. Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese could not attend due to an official visit by China’s Premier Li Qiang.