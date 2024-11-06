Factbox-Who won the U.S. presidential election?

(Reuters) – Republican Donald Trump was projected to defeat Democrat Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential election early on Wednesday.

Trump clinched the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency, according to media outlets and data providers Edison Research and Decision Desk HQ.

There are 538 Electoral College votes allotted to the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The following table shows the projected winner of each state as forecast by media outlets and Edison Research and Decision Desk HQ, as well as the Electoral College tally based on each group’s projections.

As of 6:30 a.m. ET (1130 GMT):

ABC CBS NBC FOX CNN EDISON AP DDHQ

Trump 279 275 276 277 276 279 277 286

Harris 223 222 222 226 222 223 224 226