Fallen tree disrupts high speed trains in eastern France-SNCF

This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Traffic on high-speed trains had to be halted on two lines from Paris to eastern France on Wednesday after a train hit a tree fallen on tracks during a thunderstorm, French SNCF railways operator said on X.

Traffic was due to be disrupted until at least 1200 GMT between Paris and Lyon and Paris and Dijon after being halted around 0530 GMT, SNCF said.

The incident, which was expected to impact some 80,000 travellers, comes after vandals sabotaged signal stations and cables at key points in the high-speed train network on July 26, causing travel chaos hours before the Paris Olympic games.

