Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Family doctors in England vote for industrial action

This content was published on
2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – Family doctors in England have voted to take industrial action as part of a dispute over funding and contract changes.

The British Medical Association (BMA) on Thursday said General Practitioners (GPs) voted by 98.3% in favour of collective action.

This could see doctors pulling out from patient data sharing agreements or prioritising patients over local health service system demands. The BMA said more than 8,500 GPs took part in the vote, and collective action would begin immediately.

“GPs are at the end of their tether. This is an act of desperation. For too long, we’ve been unable to provide the care we want to. We are witnessing general practice being broken,” Katie Bramall-Stainer, chair of BMA’s GP committee for England, said.”

“The era of the family doctor has been wiped out by recent consecutive governments and our patients are suffering as a result.”

The ballot for action opened in June, ahead of a July 4 election which saw the Conservative Party lose power to the Labour Party after 14 years.

The new government said on Thursday it would give doctors’ surgeries greater freedom over hiring additional staff in order to recruit more than 1,000 newly-qualified GPs this year, a change the profession had been calling for.

Health minister Wes Streeting said an extra 82 million pounds ($105 million) needed to hire those GPs would be paid for by redistributing funds within his department.

“I can understand why GPs wanted to punish the previous government. But taking collective action will only punish patients,” he wrote in an article in the Telegraph newspaper on Thursday, ahead of the ballot result being announced.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR