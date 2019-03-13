This content was published on March 13, 2019 11:14 AM

A police jeep in front of Ben Nevis, where three people died on Tuesday. (Keystone / Andrew Milligan)

Three of four people swept away by an avalanche on Ben Nevis in Scotland have died, authorities have announced. Among the fatalities is one Swiss citizen.

The Swiss foreign affairs ministry confirmed the news to the Keystone-SDA agency on Wednesday morning.

The avalanche happened on Tuesday afternoon on Ben Nevis in the Grampian mountains in Scotland, the highest mountain in the UK.

A rescue operation put in place by authorities initially reported two injured and two dead, before a third succumbed to injuries. The sole survivor, also a Swiss, was transported by helicopter to hospital in Glasgow.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her condolences: “my thoughts are very much with the bereaved and injured”, she said, regretting the “absolutely tragic news”.

Donald Peterson, deputy team leader of the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, told the Daily Telegraph newspaper that the men were hit by a “massive” avalanche that fell 1,500 feet (457 metres) on top of them.

Though not staggeringly high, at 1,344 metres, accidents on Ben Nevis are not infrequent. Last December, a British climber fell to his death; on New Year’s Day a young German also fell fatally from a ridge.

