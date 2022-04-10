Fatally shot suspect had alleged links to anti-vaccine movement

Fatal shooting involving police officers are rare in Switzerland. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

A man who was shot dead by police earlier this week had kidnapped a prominent Covid-19 vaccination official and had links to the anti-vaccine movement, according to media reports.

This content was published on April 10, 2022 - 12:55

swissinfo.ch/mga

The 38-year-old German national was shot during an arrest in Wallisellen, on the outskirts of Zurich, on Wednesday. Police were forced to open fire after he pulled out a pistol and shot dead a female companion.

Police revealed that the suspect had been wanted in connection with a kidnapping incident on March 31.

The Tages Anzeiger newspaper reported on SaturdayExternal link that the kidnap victim was well-known as a public figure connected to the federal vaccination campaign. The media have been prevented from reporting more details by a court injunction.

The kidnap victim is believed to have been held for several hours on March 31 and threatened with firearms before being released.

The suspected kidnapper allegedly had connections to people who held strong anti-vaccine beliefs.

Several media have reported the arrest of a 34-year-old man in connection with the case, who is also believed to be an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist.

During the height of the pandemic, threats against public officials rose dramatically, according to federal police statistics.

“In the last two years we have experienced intensive radicalisation in Switzerland, also online,” social scientist and journalist Marko Kovic told Swiss public broadcaster SRFExternal link. “It is therefore not surprising that it has spilled over into an act of violence.”

Fatal shootings, including incidents involving the police, are rare in Switzerland.

More More Why Switzerland is struggling to guarantee pensions for the next generation Switzerland faces a unique obstacle when it comes to preventing the pension system from collapsing with time.

Articles in this story Why Switzerland is struggling to guarantee pensions for the next generation

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative