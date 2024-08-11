Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Father, 4-year-old son die in Russian air attack on Kyiv region, Ukraine says

This content was published on
2 minutes

By Sergiy Karazy and Valentyn Ogirenko

KYIV (Reuters) -A 4-year-old boy and his 35-year-old father died when debris from a downed Russian weapon fell on the house they were living in near the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

A 13-year-old child was among the injured in the attack in the Brovary district, in the Kyiv region just northeast of the capital’s metropolitan area, Ukraine’s emergency services said on the Telegram messaging app.

Workers were shown, in a video posted by the emergency services, clearing brick by brick at night through a pile of building debris and lifting the body of a child from underneath it.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said the house was hit by drone debris, but the emergency services said it was missile debris.

“russia continues to kill people,” Yermak posted on Telegram, following Ukraine’s wartime practice of not capitalising Russia’s name. “It is necessary to destroy its military infrastructure, because the enemy does not accept other arguments.”

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia. Kyiv and Moscow deny targeting civilians in their attacks in the war, which Russia launched in February 2022 and which has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of Ukrainians.

(Reporting by Sergiy Karazy and Valentyn Ogirenko; Additional reporting by Oleksandr Kozhukhar in Kyiv; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler and William Mallard)

