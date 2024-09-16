Fed Interest-Rate Cut Hopes Lift Yen, Boost Bonds: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Bonds rose as traders prepared for the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates, expectations that also triggered a surge in the yen.

Stock markets kicked off a crucial week with muted moves, as Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 index edged lower, while US equity futures were steady. Investors were also assessing the implications of a second attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Expectations of a narrowing interest rate differential between the US and Japan propelled the yen to its highest level since July 2023, while the dollar slipped. Treasuries extended their gains, with the yield on the policy-sensitive two-year note falling to the lowest since September 2022.

The start of a long-anticipated US easing cycle takes center stage this week, part of a 36-hour monetary roller coaster that includes policy decisions in Brazil, South Africa the UK and Japan. While traders are mulling whether the Fed will go for a 25 or 50 basis-point cut, the Bank of Japan is expected to keep rates on hold after roiling global financial markets by an increase at its last meeting.

“There’s a huge amount of anxiety riding on the Fed’s easing cycle and particularly the pace at which they’re going to ease,” Katrina Ell, director of economic research Moody’s Analytics, told Bloomberg Television. After the BOJ-induced global market shakeup last month, “the communication from the BOJ will be critical to let market participants know exactly, as clear as they can be, what the next move and the particular timings of the next moves will be.”

A revival of wagers for a 50 basis-point rate cut by the Fed has pulled Treasury yields lower for two successive weeks. Swap traders were pricing just under 100 basis points of rate cuts by year-end, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Trump is safe after his Secret Service detail opened fire at a man who was wielding an assault rifle at his West Palm Beach, Florida, golf course Sunday, in what the Federal Bureau of Investigation called an apparent assassination attempt.

A suspect in custody was identified by federal officials as Ryan Routh, 58. He has eight arrests on his record, apparently for minor offenses, CNN reported. In 2002, Routh was convicted of possessing a machine gun, NBC reported, citing court records.

In Asia, a string of poor Chinese data left traders wondering if authorities would initiate forceful stimulus to buttress the economy. Factory output, consumption and investment all slowed more than forecast for August, while the jobless rate unexpectedly hit a six-month high.

“The recent Chinese economic data paints a grim picture,” said Manish Bhargava, chief executive officer at Straits Investment Management. “While an aggressive stimulus from the PBOC could offer a short-term lift, past measures have been incremental, raising doubts about the potential scale and effectiveness of future interventions.”

Markets in Japan, South Korea and mainland China were closed for a holiday.

In commodities, gold rose to a record high as markets waited for the Fed easing. Elsewhere, oil steadied after its first weekly gain in a month as a drop in Libyan exports was offset by China’s economic woes.

Key events this week:

ECB speakers including Vice President Luis de Guindos and chief economist Philip Lane, Monday

US empire manufacturing, Monday

Singapore trade, Tuesday

Federal Reserve begins two-day meeting, Tuesday

US business inventories, industrial production, retail sales, Tuesday

Canada CPI, Tuesday

Indonesia rate decision, Wednesday

South Africa retail sales, CPI, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

US rate decision, Wednesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

New Zealand GDP, Thursday

Taiwan rate decision, Thursday

Norway rate decision, Thursday

UK rate decision, Thursday

South Africa rate decision, Thursday

China loan prime rates, Friday

Japan CPI, interest rate decision, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% as of 8:17 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1111

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 139.83 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.0917 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3159

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.8% to $58,753.26

Ether fell 3% to $2,293.44

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.64%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.14%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.76%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.5% to $71.97 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,582.17 an ounce

