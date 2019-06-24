Navigation

Federal Gymnastics Festival More than 70,000 gymnasts perform at rare event

Demonstration of the STV Hendschiken during the Swiss Gymnastics Festival 2019

Gymnasts

Gymnasts

Gymnasts

Winners at the Gymnastics festival, Aarau, 2019.

Javelin thrower

Closing ceremony

Closing ceremony

The procession during the Federal Gymnastics Festival 2019

Youth and adults dance on the Day of Generations at the Swiss Gymnastics Festival 2019

Image gallery about the national gymnast festival

The 76th edition of the Federal Gymnastics Festival in Aarau, northern Switzerland, ended on Sunday with a colourful closing ceremony. The organising committee spoke of a successful festival with 69,000 gymnasts and around 200,000 visitors.

At the two-hour closing ceremony, the “Swiss Gymnastics Family” at the Finalissima ceremony at the Brügglifeld football stadium created a festive atmosphere.

Around 10,000 spectators were present to watch over 70,000 gymnasts and athletes at Brügglifeld over the past ten days. They repeatedly acknowledged the performances of the groups, accompanied by music – from rock to disco and oldies – with loud applause.

The Federal Gymnastics Festivalexternal link occurs only every six years. The gallery shows impressions from the 2019 event.

