Federer-Backed On Targets 30% Growth This Year With Apparel Push

(Bloomberg) — Swiss sneaker maker On Holding AG forecast weaker-than-expected sales this year as questions remain about the strength of consumer demand.

The Roger Federer-backed company also posted revenue of 447 million Swiss francs ($510 million) in the last three months of 2023, narrowly missing the 452-million average of analyst estimates.

The shares tumbled as much as 14% in pre-market trading in New York. That’s after the stock rose by two-thirds in the 12 months through Monday’s close, outperforming rivals Nike Inc., Adidas AG and Puma SE.

Investors are watching sports brands for any sign of weakness after Nike and Puma raised doubts about consumer spending. While On has become a darling of the industry with its popular line of running and tennis shoes, that momentum has also raised the stakes for the company to keep up the pace of growth or risk disappointing investors.

On expects sales to grow at least 30% this year to 2.25 billion francs or more, according to a statement Tuesday. That compared with the 2.32 billion-franc average of analyst estimates. First-quarter sales may reach 495 million francs, it said, less than the 527 million-franc average estimate.

Founded just over a decade ago, On has expanded rapidly across Europe and North America thanks in part to strong uptake from an ever-growing network of wholesale partners and specialty running stores. Now, it’s taking on new partners at a slower rate while pushing for faster growth from its own direct-to-consumer business.

The Zurich-based company expects negative effects of the strong Swiss franc on its business to be more pronounced in the first half of 2024 than later in the year, it said.

In recent months, On has been removing its products from about 200 locations across Germany, Austria and Switzerland that focus more on comfort-oriented footwear than athletic shoes. It’s looking to sharpen its image in the region as a premium sports brand, following similar moves in the US a few years back.

On’s gross profit margin reached 60.4% in the fourth quarter, topping expectations. Revenue in that period jumped 19% in the Americas, 58% in Asia-Pacific and 23% in Europe, Middle East and Africa, it said.

