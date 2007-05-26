Federer goes hunting for missing crown

This content was published on May 26, 2007 7:31 PM May 26, 2007 - 19:31

Thirsting for victory: Roger Federer would like to add the French Open to his CV (Keystone)

The French Open that begun on Sunday promises another showdown between the world's two best tennis players, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The top-ranked Swiss dreams of adding the Roland Garros tournament to his tally and completing a Grand Slam, but the Spaniard, who has won in Paris for the past two years, stands in his way.

On June 10, Federer and Nadal will slug it out on the clay of the central court if all goes to plan. Most observers agree that it would be surprising if anyone other than the top two seeds reaches the final.



"I'm confident ahead of the tournament," said Federer, when he arrived in Paris a few days ago. The Swiss will certainly need that confidence if he goes head-to-head with the Spaniard in two weeks.



Nadal has been dominant on clay for the past two years, including a record-breaking 81-match streak without a loss on the surface. Federer, on the other hand, was only able to beat his nemesis on clay for the first time last week at the Hamburg Masters.



While an upset can never be ruled out during the tournament, the top two seeds stand head and shoulders above the opposition.



The world number three, Andy Roddick, who dislikes clay courts, is not cited among those who might ruin the favourites' plans. Russia's Nikolay Davydenko, Chile's Fernando Gonzalez or the less-experienced Serbian Novak Djokovic are the names usually mentioned among those with an outside chance in Paris.



"Everyone expects to see me in the final against Nadal," said Federer. "But that's not the best way of approaching a tournament."

No psychological advantage

The Swiss was a semi-finalist in 2005 and a finalist last year, but in 2007 he would like to go all the way and win his 11th grand slam title.



He certainly has a chance. Last Sunday he beat Nadal at his sixth attempt on clay.



"It was an important win," Federer admitted. "But it doesn't give me a psychological advantage over him."



Tennis specialists have been in a quandary since Nadal's Hamburg loss. They do not know if it is a hiccup in the Spaniard's career, caused by too many matches played, or whether it is a sign that Federer is now ready to become the best on clay as on other surfaces.



The Swiss player sees it rather differently.



"I have had the keys to open the door for the past two years," he said. "But that doesn't mean I know how to get in. You have to be patient."



swissinfo, Jonathan Hirsch

Tough route Roger Federer will face American Michael Russell in the first round of the French Open, the only grand slam tournament he hasn't won.



The Swiss star, who has ten grand slams titles, faces a potentially tough route to the final if he gets past the 71st-ranked Russell.



Fourth-ranked Nikolay Davydenko, number five Fernando Gonzalez, number seven Ivan Ljubicic and number nine Tommy Robredo are in Federer's half of the draw, and he faces a possible fourth-round match against 2003 French Open champion Juan Carlos Ferrero. end of infobox

The other Swiss Four other Swiss will be trying to make an impact at Roland Garros this year.



Stanislas Wawrinka, who hasn't won a match in the three weeks since he returned from a knee injury, will face Spaniard Ruben Ramirez Hidalgo in the first round.



Emmanuelle Gagliardi is up against one of last year's semi-finalists in the women's draw, Czech Nicole Vaidisova.



Patty Schnyder, who has shown good form in recent weeks, will play Slovak Martina Sucha.



Timea Bacsinszky, a qualifier, takes on China's Jie Zheng.



Martina Hingis, a quarter-finalist last year, pulled out of the tournament because of injury. end of infobox

