This content was published on January 22, 2018 12:00 PM Jan 22, 2018 - 12:00

The drop is partly due to fewer arrivals from conflict zones (Keystone)

A total of 18,088 migrants filed for asylum in Switzerland in 2017, a decline of 33.5%. It is the lowest number of applications since 2010.

According to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) the decline in applications is largely due to two factors. First, a drop in migration along the central Mediterranean route from mid-July onwards.

Second, fewer migrant arrivals from conflict zones like Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq, which were quite significant at the beginning of 2016.

The majority of asylum applications came from Eritrea with 3,375 requests. However, this represents a decline of nearly 35% over one year. Syria came next with 1,951 applications (-9%), followed by Afghanistan with 1,217 requests (-62%), Turkey with 852 requests (+62%), Somalia with 843 (-46.7) and Sri Lanka with 840 (-38.8%).

Asylum Swiss need more asylum detention places, say authorities Switzerland must increase its number of administrative detention spots by 50%, according to judicial and police authorities.





SDA-ATS/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.