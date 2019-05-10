This content was published on May 10, 2019 4:10 PM

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber says he cannot remember a third informal meeting with the head of FIFA, which is under investigation by his office for corruption. (Keystone)

An independent disciplinary investigation is to be opened against Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber over several informal meetings with the head of the world soccer body FIFA, Gianni Infantino.

Lauber told a press conference on Friday that he would still run for a third term. Parliament is to decide in June whether or not to re-appoint him.

The Attorney General was already under a preliminary investigation by the watchdog overseeing his office after media allegations in April of a third secret meeting with Infantino in 2017. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has been investigating several cases of corruption involving Zurich-based FIFA, dating back to 2014 and the presidency of Sepp Blatter.

Lauber has acknowledged two meetings with current FIFA president Infantino, saying they were intended to help coordinate the investigation. However, he claims no recollection of a third meeting. He has also denied accusations of lying or hiding information.

Such meetings are permitted but should be properly recorded and documented, according to the watchdog body for Lauber's office.

The oversight body said on Friday that the disciplinary investigation will be conducted by an external expert to ensure that the procedure is objective and fair.



Third meeting? Attorney general under pressure over alleged meeting with FIFA boss A probe has been opened to shed light on an alleged third meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber. This content was published on April 25, 2019 3:23 PM See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 Russian (ru) Депутаты хотят проверить прокуратуру Швейцарии из-за контактов с ФИФА









RTS/Keystone-SDA/jc

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram