German film director Wim Wenders will be given the “A Tribute to... Award” at the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) on October 6. The award will include a retrospective of 12 of his most important works.
Wenders, 72, who is also an author, producer and photographer, looks back on five decades of filmmaking – “a period that has witnessed the creation of numerous award-winning feature and documentary films, many of which highlight questions of identity or tackle socially relevant issues”, the ZFF said on Thursday.
Wenders studied medicine and philosophy before turning to painting and, in 1967, filmmaking, which he saw as “the continuation of painting in another medium”. He first drew worldwide acclaim in 1977 with his feature film “The American Friend”, in which Swiss actor Bruno Ganz had a starring role.
He has since worked in Europe, the US, Latin America and Asia and his films have picked up countless international awards, including a Golden Palm and BAFTA for “Paris, Texas” (1984), the Best Director Award in Cannes for “Wings of Desire” (1987, also starring Ganz) and Oscar nominations for his documentaries “Buena Vista Social Club” (1999), “Pina” (2011) and “The Salt of the Earth” (2014).
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.