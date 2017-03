The Swiss representative to the UN, Jenö Staehelin, Villiger and Foreign Minister Joseph Deiss (from left to right), take their seats in the UN General Assembly on September 10, 2002.

"This is one of the most important moments of my life."

"We are not an island on this planet. We have an interest in standing together with the rest of the world."

Villiger works on his United Nations speech while on the flight to New York on September 9, 2002.

Mar 3, 2017 - 11:59

It was on this day exactly 15 years ago that the Swiss voted to join the United Nations.



We look back at the trip six months later of then president Kaspar Villiger to New York where he addressed the UN general assembly, and Switzerland was confirmed as the UN's 190th member.



(All pictures: Keystone)