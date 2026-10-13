Swiss banks are looking to hire fewer staff
Swiss banks are recruiting fewer staff, according to an analysis of job vacancies published on the websites of the ten leading companies in the sector in Switzerland.
Overall, in September, the number of job adverts fell by 2% (to 515) compared with August, according to a survey conducted by the job portal Indeed on behalf of the agency Awp.
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On a year-on-year basis, the decline stands at 14%, and the fall is even more pronounced when compared with September 2024 (-27%) or 2023 (-72%).
All banks are showing lower demand for labour, but this is particularly evident at UBS. For the purposes of this assessment, only job vacancies in Switzerland were taken into account.
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There are also a significant number of unemployed bank employees. According to the latest figures from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, 4,638 people who had previously worked in a bank were registered as unemployed across Switzerland in September.
A year earlier, the figure was almost a fifth lower. Compared with August, however, the number of unemployed has fallen slightly (-0.5%).
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Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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