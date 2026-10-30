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Finance & Banking

Swiss central bank posts CHF44.2bn third quarter profit

SNB posts a profit of 44.2 billion Swiss francs after nine months
SNB posts a profit of 44.2 billion Swiss francs after nine months Keystone-SDA

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) posted a profit of CHF44.2 billion in the first nine months of 2026. The third quarter alone was also very positive.

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Swiss central bank posts CHF44.2bn third quarter profit
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Keystone-SDA

Following a profit of CHF25.2 billion in the first half of the year, the third quarter period resulted in a profit of around CHF19 billion.

+ Should the SNB give more to the government and cantons?

The SNB recorded a gain of CHF43.3 billion on its foreign currency positions in the first three quarters and a small valuation gain of CHF1.2 billion on its gold holdings, the volume of which remained unchanged. There was also a minimal gain of CHF100 million on its Swiss franc positions.

The SNB said its results depend predominantly on developments in the gold, foreign exchange and capital markets. Significant fluctuations are therefore the norm, and it is only possible to a limited extent to draw conclusions about the full-year result from the interim figures.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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