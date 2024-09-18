Financial institutions that help Russia are new focus, EU sanctions envoy says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The EU’s sanctions envoy said on Wednesday a new focus was to look at financial institutions that underpin battlefield product flows to Russia as well as the flow of products made in southeast Asia by western subsidiaries.

The EU has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine since 2022.

“A lot of the product going through China is made by subsidiaries of western companies in southeast Asia,” EU sanctions chief David O’Sullivan said, speaking at a Brussels think tank event.

“We are looking at which financial institutions are funding the shipments of battlefield products to Russia…The U.S. has done this to great effect. We are starting to collect the information and compare notes.”