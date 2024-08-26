Finland’s Stora Enso suspends logging after damage to river pearl mussels

2 minutes

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Finnish forestry group Stora Enso has suspended all logging in environmentally protected areas in Finland, it said on Monday after admitting it destroyed a large number of freshwater pearl mussels near one of its sites this month.

Forestry machines crossing the Hukkajoki river in central Finland on Aug. 15 are believed to have damaged 150-200 metres (490-660 ft) of the riverbed, crushing thousands of endangered mussels, police have said.

“We have already initiated a number of changes to ensure that nothing like this can happen again,” Stora Enso CEO Hans Sohlstrom said in a statement on Monday.

“Stora Enso has suspended harvesting in all areas throughout Finland where there are restrictions under the Water Act, the Forest Act or the Nature Conservation Act,” the company said.

Police said they were investigating the incident as a serious environmental crime.

Finland is a major producer and exporter of pulp, paper and other products that are based on logging in the country’s vast forests.

Stora Enso said the suspension would last until its operational guidelines, harvesting plans and risks related to these sites had been reassessed.

“It is a high priority and we hope to conclude it quickly,” the company said in a separate emailed statement about the suspension on Monday.

In addition to halting its activities, the company said it had started additional training on environmental policies and guidelines for its employees, contractors and subcontractors.

Stora Enso said it would pay the costs of the ongoing restoration.

“Stora Enso bears its responsibility both financially and environmentally,” it said on Monday, adding that dozens of its employees were involved in the restoration work.