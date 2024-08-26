Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Finland’s Stora Enso suspends logging after damage to river pearl mussels

This content was published on
2 minutes

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Finnish forestry group Stora Enso has suspended all logging in environmentally protected areas in Finland, it said on Monday after admitting it destroyed a large number of freshwater pearl mussels near one of its sites this month.

Forestry machines crossing the Hukkajoki river in central Finland on Aug. 15 are believed to have damaged 150-200 metres (490-660 ft) of the riverbed, crushing thousands of endangered mussels, police have said.

“We have already initiated a number of changes to ensure that nothing like this can happen again,” Stora Enso CEO Hans Sohlstrom said in a statement on Monday.

“Stora Enso has suspended harvesting in all areas throughout Finland where there are restrictions under the Water Act, the Forest Act or the Nature Conservation Act,” the company said.

Police said they were investigating the incident as a serious environmental crime.

Finland is a major producer and exporter of pulp, paper and other products that are based on logging in the country’s vast forests.

Stora Enso said the suspension would last until its operational guidelines, harvesting plans and risks related to these sites had been reassessed.

“It is a high priority and we hope to conclude it quickly,” the company said in a separate emailed statement about the suspension on Monday.

In addition to halting its activities, the company said it had started additional training on environmental policies and guidelines for its employees, contractors and subcontractors.

Stora Enso said it would pay the costs of the ongoing restoration.

“Stora Enso bears its responsibility both financially and environmentally,” it said on Monday, adding that dozens of its employees were involved in the restoration work.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
30 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
61 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR