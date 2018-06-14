FINMA, which launched its investigation in October, concluded that Raiffeisen’s board of directors failed to adequately supervise its former CEO, Pierin Vincenz. This failure enabled him, at least potentially, to generate personal financial gain at the bank’s expense, FINMA said.
Vincenz, who is suspected of unfair management when he chaired the credit card company Aduno, was released from pre-trial detention on Wednesday.
Raiffeisen, for its part, has taken a series of measures in the past two years in a bid to resolve the situation.
FINMA found the measures taken “appropriate”, provided that they are “rigorously” implemented. It will appoint an independent auditor to monitor implementation.
The financial authority ordered further action, calling for the renewal of the board of directors of Raiffeisen Switzerland with an eye to strengthening its expertise.
