Fire at fuel depot in Russia’s Rostov region after drone attack extinguished

1 minute

(Reuters) – A fire at a fuel storage depot in the Kamensky district of Russia’s Rostov region, caused by a Ukrainian drone attack, has been extinguished, the head of the district administration said on Saturday.

No one was injured in the attack, he said.

According to the regional governor, 55 Ukrainian drones attacked the region overnight. A state of emergency has been introduced in the Morozovsky district, also in Rostov, where schools, kindergartens and residential buildings and production facilities were damaged, he added.

Ukraine-launched drones also attacked an oil storage depot in Russia’s Belgorod region, the regional governor said earlier on Saturday, adding that the fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

Ukraine’s military said on Saturday it had attacked Russia’s Morozovsk airfield and a number of oil depots and fuel storage facilities in three Russian regions overnight.

Ukraine has dramatically stepped up its use of long-range drones this year to attack Russian oil facilities, attempting to damage sites fueling Russian forces and the country’s economy.