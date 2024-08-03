Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Fire at fuel depot in Russia’s Rostov region after drone attack extinguished

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – A fire at a fuel storage depot in the Kamensky district of Russia’s Rostov region, caused by a Ukrainian drone attack, has been extinguished, the head of the district administration said on Saturday.

No one was injured in the attack, he said.

According to the regional governor, 55 Ukrainian drones attacked the region overnight. A state of emergency has been introduced in the Morozovsky district, also in Rostov, where schools, kindergartens and residential buildings and production facilities were damaged, he added.

Ukraine-launched drones also attacked an oil storage depot in Russia’s Belgorod region, the regional governor said earlier on Saturday, adding that the fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

Ukraine’s military said on Saturday it had attacked Russia’s Morozovsk airfield and a number of oil depots and fuel storage facilities in three Russian regions overnight.

Ukraine has dramatically stepped up its use of long-range drones this year to attack Russian oil facilities, attempting to damage sites fueling Russian forces and the country’s economy.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How can Swiss biodiversity be protected?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
2 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR