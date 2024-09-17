Fire breaks out at Greek oil refinery near Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) – A fire broke out inside Greece’s second biggest oil refinery on Tuesday, forcing workers to evacuate as a column of black smoke poured across the evening sky, authorities and the company said.

Images on local media showed tall flames at the refinery, run by Greek company Motor Oil, about 70 km (44 miles) west of Athens.

The refinery was evacuated, Motor Oil told Reuters.

Fire crews sent three helicopters and 11 fire engines to the scene, the fire brigade said.

There were no immediate reports of injury. A general message was sent to residents to evacuate the area.