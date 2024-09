Fire breaks out at multi-storey residential building near Moscow, mayor says

(Reuters) – A fire broke out at a multi-storey residential building in the Ramenskoye district of Moscow region while Russia was repelling a Ukraine drone attack, Moscow’s mayor said on Tuesday.

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor, said on the Telegram messaging app that the fire broke out on the 11th and 12th floors of the building.

“Emergency services are on site,” Sobyanin said.