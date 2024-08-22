Fire breaks out at Russian port after Ukrainian attack on ferry

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A fire broke out in the Russian port of Kavkaz in southern Krasnodar region on Thursday following a Ukrainian attack on a ferry loaded with fuel tanks, the local authorities said.

The extent of the fire and any potential casualties are currently being assessed, the statement said. Ukraine has not immediately commented on the incident.

A local task force said a special train to douse the fire had been sent to the site. More than 100 people were engaged in tackling the blaze.

Head of the Temryuk district, Fyodor Babenkov, said on the Telegram messaging app that there were 30 fuel tanks on the ferry.

Several Russian media outlets have shared images and videos that appear to depict the blaze and plumes of black smoke rising from the port. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

The port of Kavkaz is one of Russia’s largest outlets on the Black Sea. It handles ships both for exports and for fuel supplies to Crimea.