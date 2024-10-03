Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Fire breaks out on Kyiv apartment balcony, possibly from downed drone, Mayor says

(Reuters) – A fire broke out on the balcony of an apartment building in an eastern suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, possibly caused by a downed drone, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said early on Friday.

Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the fire broke out on the eighth floor of a high-rise residence in the Darnytskyi district. Preliminary reports said there were no casualties and emergency crews were on their way, he said.

Loud explosions were heard in parts of the capital as air defence units went into action.

