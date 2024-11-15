Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Fire kills at least ten elderly people in Spanish retirement home

This content was published on
1 minute

MADRID (Reuters) -At least 10 elderly people were killed when fire ripped through a retirement home in the northern Spanish town of Villafranca del Ebro early on Friday, authorities said.

The blaze started in one of the rooms, Fernando Beltran, the national government’s top official in the region, told reporters.

All the victims were elderly people living in the “Jardines de Villafranca” residence, he added.

The fire started at around 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) and it took around two hours for firefighters to put it out, a spokesperson for the regional government said.

Two people were in a critical condition and several were being treated, mainly for smoke inhalation, mayor Volga Ramirez, said. Ramirez said her husband helped evacuate the elderly.

Firefighters – who came from around Zaragoza, a city 35 km (22 miles) away – were at the scene with ambulances and police, the regional government spokesperson said. The cause of the fire was still being investigated.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

