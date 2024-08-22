Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Fire spotted in Red Sea off Yemen port of Salif, Ambrey says

This content was published on
1 minute

DUBAI (Reuters) – British security firm Ambrey said on Thursday a fire was spotted in the Red Sea approximately 58 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s port of Salif.

A nearby vessel observed smoke coming from the water, an incident likely related to the destruction of an unmanned surface vessel, Ambrey said.

“Hostile manned, and unmanned craft, have been operating in the area,” Ambrey added.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants based in Yemen have launched attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

In response shipowners have rerouted many vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to the longer route around the southern tip of Africa, meaning higher costs and longer delivery times.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR