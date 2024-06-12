Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Firefighters battle big blaze at Athens cookware factory

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ATHENS (Reuters) -Dozens of firefighters were battling a blaze at a cookware factory in Athens on Wednesday that sent thick plumes of black smoke into the air, the fire service said.

The cause of the fire shortly after 3:30 pm was not immediately known, but state broadcaster ERT reported there had been an explosion.

There were no reports of people trapped inside the factory in the suburb of Kifisia, a spokesperson for the fire service said.

Rolls of melted plastic where seen inside the factory.

Greece’s civil protection authority warned residents of nearby areas to stay indoors to protect themselves from the fumes as a dense cloud spread over the capital’s northern suburbs.

A firefighting helicopter was trying to douse the flames, assisted by 15 trucks and 45 firefighters on the ground.

(Reporting by Stelios Misinas, Karolina Tagaris and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Edward McAllister and Bill Berkrot)

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
69 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR