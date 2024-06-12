Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Firefighters battle big blaze at Athens factory

ATHENS (Reuters) – Dozens of firefighters were battling a blaze that broke out at a cookware factory in Athens on Wednesday, the Greek fire service said, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and it was not clear whether there were people trapped inside.

Fourteen fire trucks and 42 firefighters were sent to the scene in the northern suburb of Kifisia, a spokesperson from the fire service said.

Greece’s civil protection authority issued a warning for residents of nearby areas to stay indoors to protect themselves from the fumes.

