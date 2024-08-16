Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Firefighters battle to contain three wildfires in western Turkey

This content was published on
1 minute

ANKARA (Reuters) – Firefighters are trying to contain wildfires raging in three provinces of northwestern Turkey, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said late on Thursday, adding that the outlook was positive.

Fourteen planes, 31 helicopters and 265 land vehicles were involved in the firefighting efforts, along with some 1,400 forestry personnel, Yumakli said.

The wildfires broke out in the Eceabat district of Canakkale province, the Goynuk district of Bolu province and Manisa province’s Gordes district.

It was not yet clear what caused the fires.

“In all three ongoing wildfires, there is a process that’s heading for the better. God willing, I hope to give you good news tomorrow (Friday) and share with you that all three of our fires are finished,” he said.

Footage from the three fires showed flames engulfing swathes of lands with black smoke billowing above forests and cities. No residential areas were at risk from the flames, local officials said.

Canakkale Governor Omer Toraman said certain neighbourhoods in three villages had been evacuated as a precaution, but that there was no threat to residential areas.

Bolu Governor Erkan Kilic was cited by state media as saying that around 100 hectares of land had been damaged in the fire so far, and that three villages had been evacuated as a precaution.

The wildfire in Manisa, which started on Wednesday, is now in its third day.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
50 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR