Firefighters tackle blaze at London’s Somerset House

LONDON (Reuters) – Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were deployed to a fire at Somerset House in central London on Saturday, the London Fire Brigade said.

Somerset House, located on the banks of the River Thames, dates back to 1547. It was once a royal palace and is now a cultural centre.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known, the brigade said in a statement.