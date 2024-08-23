Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Fires observed on board Greek-flagged tanker in Red Sea, says maritime agency

This content was published on
1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) – Three fires have been observed on board a Greek-flagged oil tanker in the Red Sea, The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday, one day after it was evacuated by its crew after being attacked by Yemeni Houthi militants.

The Houthis, who control Yemen’s most populous regions, said on Thursday that they attacked the Sounion oil tanker in the Red Sea, as the Iran-aligned group has been attacking ships in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Sounion “belongs to a company that has ties to the Israeli enemy and violated the ban decision of entry to the ports of occupied Palestine,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised speech.

On Friday, UKMTO said in an advisory note it had received reports that three fires have been observed on the vessel, which “appears to be drifting”.

The tanker, which is carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude oil, now poses an environmental hazard, the EU’s Red Sea naval mission Aspides said on Thursday.

The Sounion was the third vessel operated by Athens-based Delta Tankers to be attacked in the Red Sea this month.

The attack led to the loss of engine power, according to UKMTO. The vessel was anchored between Yemen and Eritrea, a maritime security source told Reuters on Thursday.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR