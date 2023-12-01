First wolf of mass Swiss cull is shot
A young wolf from the Swiss Augstbord pack was killed on Friday inside the authorized perimeter as part of the proactive regulation of the large predator organized by the canton of Valais.
Around 30 wolves are still in the hunters' sights.
“The wolf shot by the cantonal professional guard, accompanied by the hunting support group, will be autopsied according to the usual procedure in force.
The genetic analysis will be carried out at the conservation biology laboratory of the University of Lausanne,” specifies the wolf. State of Valais in a press release.
The canton wants to kill more than half of its thirteen packs. In total, this represents approximately 34 wolves.
The shooting authorisation is valid until January 31, 2024. Depending on the canton, all shooting could take several years.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.