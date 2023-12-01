First wolf of mass Swiss cull is shot

Hunters are targeting some 30 wolves in total. Keystone / Julian Stratenschulte

A young wolf from the Swiss Augstbord pack was killed on Friday inside the authorized perimeter as part of the proactive regulation of the large predator organized by the canton of Valais.

December 1, 2023

Keystone-SDA

Around 30 wolves are still in the hunters' sights.

“The wolf shot by the cantonal professional guard, accompanied by the hunting support group, will be autopsied according to the usual procedure in force.

The genetic analysis will be carried out at the conservation biology laboratory of the University of Lausanne,” specifies the wolf. State of Valais in a press release.

The canton wants to kill more than half of its thirteen packs. In total, this represents approximately 34 wolves.

The shooting authorisation is valid until January 31, 2024. Depending on the canton, all shooting could take several years.





