Fitch downgrades France’s outlook to ‘negative’, affirms ‘AA-‘ rating

(Reuters) – Credit ratings agency Fitch revised France’s outlook to “negative” from “stable” on Friday, citing increases in fiscal policy risks.

“This year’s projected fiscal slippage places France in a worse fiscal starting position, and we now expect wider fiscal deficits, leading to a steep rise in government debt towards 118.5% of GDP by 2028,” Fitch said in a statement, while maintaining France’s rating at “AA-“.

