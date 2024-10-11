Fitch downgrades France’s outlook to ‘negative’, affirms ‘AA-‘ rating
(Reuters) – Credit ratings agency Fitch revised France’s outlook to “negative” from “stable” on Friday, citing increases in fiscal policy risks.
“This year’s projected fiscal slippage places France in a worse fiscal starting position, and we now expect wider fiscal deficits, leading to a steep rise in government debt towards 118.5% of GDP by 2028,” Fitch said in a statement, while maintaining France’s rating at “AA-“.