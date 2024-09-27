Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Five people killed in blast at fuel station in Russia’s Dagestan

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Five people, including a child, were killed in an explosion at a fuel station in Russia’s Dagestan region, the country’s emergencies ministry said on Friday.

Another 10 people were wounded in the blast outside the regional capital of Makhachkala, the ministry added.

Dagenergo, the regional power operator, said the explosion damaged “energy objects”, and that power supply was partially disrupted in nearby districts.

An Investigative Committee local branch said it had opened a criminal case and was in the process of establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

