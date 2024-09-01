Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Five Ukraine-launched drones downed in Russia’s Tver region near Moscow, governor says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Five drones launched by Ukraine overnight were destroyed in Russia’s Tver region just northwest of the Moscow region, the regional governor said on Sunday.

“According to preliminary information, there were no injuries” in the area of the Konakovo town, said Governor Igor Rudenya, according to the Telegram messaging app channel of the Tver region’s administration. “Emergency services are on the scene.”

Rudenya did not provide further details. Several Russian Telegram channels, including the SHOT Telegram, reported that loud blasts near the Konakovo Power Station, one of the largest energy producers in central Russia.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

