Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Five years ago Montreux Jazz Festival founder died on this day

...
Man playing harmonica

Claude Nobs plays harmonica on stage with Solomon Burke at the 39th Montreux Jazz Festival in July 2005

(Keystone)

It is five years ago today that Claude Nobs, founder of Switzerland’s famous Montreux Jazz Festival, died suddenly at age 76. 

In this 2013 article, swissinfo.ch reported on his death, his life and the legacy of the man who, in the words of the current Swiss President Alain Berset "helped Switzerland discover jazz".

.

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

×