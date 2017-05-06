May 6, 2017 - 15:00

A new ship has been christened on Lake Lucerne. The MS Diamant cost around CHF15.5. million ($15.6 million) to build. After a five-year planning and construction phase, the cruise ship was given its name in front of the public near Lucerne's Europaplatz. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

The name was chosen in truly democratic Swiss style, in a public poll. The ship is 64 metres long, 14 metres wide and can carry over 1,000 passengers. Thanks to its light construction, the hybrid engine and the hull’s hydrodynamic shape, it runs on up to 20% less fuel compared to other ships of its kind.

This month, the public will have the chance to climb on board for a test ride. Then, starting May 25 the MS Diamant (MS Diamond) will be part of the regular fleet running between Lucerne and Flüelen in canton Uri.