Swiss Federal Railways says it will spend CHF400 million ($407 million) refitting 44 intercity tilting trains in what it describes as the biggest operation of its type in the history its long-distance network operations.

The modernization work will be carried out at a plant in Yverdon-les-Bains, in the western French-speaking part of Switzerland. Some 110 employees will carry out the work between 2021 and 2029.

The current fleet of tilting trains is half-way through its lifecycle having been introduced between 1999 and 2005. The overhaul will give the trains an extra 20 years of service.

It will include new lighting, carpets and side wall tables and an upgrade of restaurant and family zones in line with special requirements for disabled passengers. Seat reservations will be displayed electronically and the customer information system will be upgraded.

The trains are mainly deployed along the Geneva Airport to Biel and Basel to St Gallen routes. It will also service north to south routes. The renewed lifecycle of the trains is expected to see them remain in service between 2036 to 2043.

