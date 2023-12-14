Flood alerts remain in some parts of Switzerland
After the intense rainfall in Switzerland, the flood situation has partially calmed down in some parts of the country on Thursday. In other areas, water levels continue to rise, leading to a a risk of flooding, particularly on the southern shore of Lake Neuchâtel.
The critical threshold is expected there on Saturday morning. The canton Vaud authorities are preparing for floods. Emergency services installed sandbags and other water barriers.
In the canton of Bern, water levels remained at a high level. The level of Lake Biel was 430.41 metres on Thursday morning, six centimetres above the flood limit.
The water level of the Rhine in Basel fell slightly. However, a partial closure of shipping is likely to last until at least Friday evening. In Sachseln OW the situation eased somewhat. No other households had to be evacuated.
Because of the constant rain in Valais, both tunnels of the Lötschberg base tunnel were closed in the morning. Water entered the tunnel between Ferden VS and St German VS.
