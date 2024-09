Flood damage Romanian county of Galati seen at $13.9 million, says council

BUCHAREST (Reuters) – Recent flooding in the eastern Romanian county of Galati caused damage worth 62.2 million lei ($13.90 million) according to a preliminary estimate, the president of the local council Costel Fotea said in a Facebook post on Monday.

He said 20 county roads have been affected for a total length of 77.6 kms and over 40 bridges.

($1 = 4.4753 lei)