Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Flood-hit Austria to ramp up disaster fund to 1 billion euros

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Marleen Kaesebier

VIENNA (Reuters) -Austria on Wednesday announced a package of measures in response to severe flooding across the country, including a tripling of the federal disaster fund and tax postponements for affected companies.

Austrian political parties also suspended campaign appearances for parliamentary elections scheduled for Sept. 29, with events and TV debates put back until the end of the week.

“The last few days have been enormously challenging for many regions in Austria and our neighbouring countries and have caused great suffering and unimaginable destruction,” Chancellor Karl Nehammer said in a statement.

The disaster fund will more than triple to 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion), he said.

Lower Austria, which was particularly hard hit, received its first aid on Tuesday, with the government providing 45 million euros from the disaster fund.

The package of measures comes as Austria and other countries in central Europe have been hit by the region’s worst floods in at least two decades. Five people have been killed in Austria alone.

The fund provides financing for preventative measures and repairs to damages from disasters.

Other measures announced on Wednesday are interest-free loans of up to 100 million euros for companies impacted and the option of short-time work for their workers.

The Austrian government also said that in the coming years around one billion euros will be invested in the expansion of flood protection to minimise future flood damage.

($1 = 0.8990 euros)

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Marleen Kaesebier; editing by Matthias Williams, Rachel More and Angus MacSwan)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR