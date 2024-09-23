Flooding in Poland makes changes to 2024 budget more likely, says minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Devastating floods in Poland have increased the probability of changes to the 2024 budget and decisions could be made by the government within two weeks, Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said on Monday.

The worst floods to hit central Europe in at least two decades have left a trail of destruction from Romania to Poland, with some analysts saying the final cost for the region’s biggest economy could be on a par or even exceed that seen after floods in 1997.

“In flood areas, they have deferred tax payments…and there are a number of factors that make the probability (of a budget amendment) increase,” Domanski told broadcaster Radio Zet.

“We are talking about tens of billions of zlotys. It would not be responsible for me to give the amounts, but it will be tens of billions of zlotys”, he said when asked about the estimated cost of damage.

Last week European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union would make billions of euros available to help central Europe recover from the severe floods.

On Friday Domanski said that the pledge worth 5 billion euros ($5.58 billion) may not be enough to cover Poland’s losses.

($1 = 0.8961 euros)